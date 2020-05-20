Left Menu
Development News Edition

SCTIMST to launch Agappe Chitra Magna for detection of COVID-19

The launch programme is being organized by SCTIMST in collaboration with Agappe Diagnostics Ltd at the Biomedical Technology Wing of SCTIMST.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:16 IST
SCTIMST to launch Agappe Chitra Magna for detection of COVID-19
Dr VK Saraswat, NITI Aayog member and President of Institute Body of SCTIMST, and Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, Govt of India, will participate in the commercial launch of Agappe Chitra Magna, through video conferencing. Image Credit: ANI

The commercial launch of, Agappe Chitra Magna, a magnetic nanoparticle-based RNA extraction kit for use during testing for detection of COVID-19 developed by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) - Trivandrum, an Institute of National Importance of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) along with Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, an in vitro diagnostics manufacturing company based in Cochin is being organized on May 21, 2020, at 4.30 PM.

The launch programme is being organized by SCTIMST in collaboration with Agappe Diagnostics Ltd at the Biomedical Technology Wing of SCTIMST.

Dr VK Saraswat, NITI Aayog member and President of Institute Body of SCTIMST, and Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, Govt of India, will participate in the commercial launch of Agappe Chitra Magna, through video conferencing. Dr VK Saraswat will formally announce the commercial launch, which would be followed by the first sale of the product by Mr Thomas John, Managing Director, Agappe Diagnostics, to officials from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.

Inexpensive, fast, and accurate testing for COVID-19 virus is the cornerstone of containing its spread and providing appropriate help to the infected.

The Chitra Magna, an innovative RNA extraction kit developed by SCTIMST under the leadership of senior scientist, Dr Anoopkumar Thekkuveettil, was transferred to Agappe Diagnostics in April 2020, and will now be available in the market as Agappe Chitra Magna RNA Isolation Kit. This product has been independently validated at National Institute of Virology for Covid19 RNA isolation. Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has given approval for the commercialization of this kit. The kit can be used for RNA extraction for RT-LAMP, RT-qPCR, RT-PCR and other isothermal and PCR based protocols for the detection of SARS-COV-2.

It uses innovative technology for isolating RNA using magnetic nanoparticles to capture the RNA from the patient sample. The magnetic nanoparticle beads bind to the viral RNA and, when exposed to a magnetic field, give a highly purified and concentrated RNA. As the sensitivity of the detection method is dependent on getting an adequate quantity of viral RNA, this innovation enhances the chances of identifying positive cases.

It is estimated that India would require about 8 lakh RNA extraction kits per month during the next six months, and Agappe Chitra Magna RNA Isolation Kit priced around Rs. 150 per kit is expected to reduce the cost of testing and the country's dependence on imported kits which cost around Rs 300. Agappe Diagnostics has a manufacturing capacity of 3 lakh kits per month.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tiananmen June 4 vigil organiser calls for candles to be lit across Hong Kong

Hong Kong people, unable to hold a mass vigil due to coronavirus curbs, should light candles instead to commemorate pro-democracy protesters killed in and around Beijings Tiananmen Square 31 years ago, an organizer said on Wednesday. This y...

Suzlon Energy shareholders approve debt restructuring plan

Suzlon Energy on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved its debt restructuring plan, helping it get back into business. Suzlon Energy had been working for a comprehensive restructuring exercise to reduce its debt obligations.Sharehol...

Two construction workers wrongly diagnosed COVID-19 positive, no employee infected: Vivo

Smartphone maker Vivo India on Wednesday said two construction workers at its new manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh were wrongly diagnosed COVID-19 positive and they have now tested negative. The company said none of the Vivo employ...

Cricket-Sri Lanka hoping to train from June 1, says coach Arthur

Sri Lankas cricketers are hoping to return to training from June 1 in bio secure venues once the government gives the green light, head coach Mickey Arthur has said. Cricket has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Sr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020