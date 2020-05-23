Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung India partners with Facebook to take its offline retailers online

Samsung India has joined hands with social media giant Facebook to train offline retailers to go digital on platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 23-05-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 12:50 IST
Samsung India partners with Facebook to take its offline retailers online
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung India has joined hands with social media giant Facebook to train offline retailers to go digital on platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp. The two companies have already trained more than 800 offline retailers and more training sessions are lined up in the coming weeks.

"The presence of local Samsung retailers on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will help consumers reach out to their local retailers for more information about their desired Galaxy smartphone, and shop for Galaxy smartphones on the platform of their choice," said Samsung in an official statement. "Our partnership with Facebook is helping a large number of our retail partners go digital in a big way. By leveraging the Facebook training, our retail partners will be able to discover and target local consumers digitally," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India

The training helps Samsung's offline retailers make their business known locally and set up their business pages and accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. "With the changing environment around COVID-19, people are spending more time on digital platforms including the Facebook family of apps. This has led brands to alter go-to-market models by adapting to changes in the value chain, rapidly digitizing key journeys," said Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Vertical Head - Technology, Telecom, Automotive and New Business at Facebook India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

There's no contradiction between domestic flights beginning from May 25 and lockdown in India being imposed till May 31: Aviation minister.

Theres no contradiction between domestic flights beginning from May 25 and lockdown in India being imposed till May 31 Aviation minister....

7 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam; total tally rises to 266

Assam reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, all from quarantine centres, on Saturday, taking the states total tally to 266, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Six of the new patients are from Hojai district and were housed in the Saru...

China has betrayed Hong Kong, former HK governor says

China has betrayed the people of Hong Kong so the West should stop kowtowing to Beijing for an illusory great pot of gold, said Chris Patten, the last governor of the former British colony. Beijing is set to impose new national security leg...

COVID-19 fallout: Bihar to keep migrants coming from 11 cities into quarantine centres

Bihar government on Saturday rolled out a notification stating that migrants coming from eleven cities will be kept in quarantine camps in order to halt the spread of coronavirus. The government further stated that people coming from other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020