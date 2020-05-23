Left Menu
Facebook announces new feature for India allowing users to lock their profiles

Facebook will be rolling out a new feature for India, allowing users to lock their profiles and limit strangers from getting access to their information and photos.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:00 IST
Facebook logo . Image Credit: ANI

Facebook will be rolling out a new feature for India, allowing users to lock their profiles and limit strangers from getting access to their information and photos. This new feature has been roled out by Facebook to keep the platform safe, especially for women, and to ensure their privacy, Mashable reported.

If the user chooses to use this feature, then a non-friend would not be able to zoom into, share, and download their profile picture or cover photo. They will also not be able to see photos and posts on the timeline of the user. Whenever a non-friend visits a profile of someone, then a disclaimer will pop up, saying that the profile of a certain user is locked. As per Facebook, only five profile details will be visible to a non-friend.

Currently, this feature is only available for Android devices. (ANI)

