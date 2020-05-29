Hulu rolls out new Watch Party feature for group streaming, but there's a catch

Left Menu
Television network Hulu has added a Watch Party feature for group streaming this week.

ANI | California | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:01 IST
Television network Hulu has added a Watch Party feature for group streaming this week. According to Mashable, starting Thursday, some Hulu users will be able to stream select shows and movies with friends using its new Watch Party feature, along with added group text chat on the right side of the screen.

The feature arrives at a time when social streaming has become widely sought after due to the COVID-19 outbreak keeping people at home. But Hulu's implementation comes with some significant limitations.

For now, it's only available on Hulu.com in a web browser. One would need an ad-free Hulu account to host and join a 'Watch Party', so any subscribers with the cheaper, ad-supported plans are out of luck at the moment.

There also doesn't seem to be an option for video or voice chat. (ANI)

