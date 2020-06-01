Microsoft blocking Windows 10 May update on lots of devices

Microsoft is blocking a large number of devices from updating to the Windows 10 May update due to some unexpected issues.

Microsoft has quietly acknowledged that there are a number of known issues preventing the update from being installed on a variety of PCs, The Verge reported.

Microsoft has a list of ten issues it is currently investigating, and 9 of them have resulted in a "compatibility hold" which stops the Windows 10 May 2020 Update from being installed via Windows Update. One issue involving unexpected errors or reboots with always-on, always-connected devices, affects devices like Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 or Surface Laptop 3. (ANI)