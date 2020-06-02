COVID-19: IIT Ropar, Ansy join hands to install negative pressure chambers in Punjab

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ansys Software Private Limited and Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar have joined hands to install low-cost negative pressure cabins in government medical centres of Rupnagar district in Punjab. Ansys has donated funds through its CSR project towards IIT Ropar's installation of these cabins, the company said in a statement.

IIT-Ropar, with simulation technology support from Ansys to its research and development efforts, has developed the low-cost negative pressure chambers for isolating COVID-19 patients. These negative pressure rooms are specifically designed isolation rooms in hospitals and medical centres which ensure that released air-borne contaminants do not stay suspended or leak outside and is instead scavenged through the ventilation system.

It comprises a sealed plastic canopy, a removable door around the bed of the patient and the suction type ventilation system appropriately placed to maintain the negative pressure and efficient removal of the air-borne contaminants, according to the statement. Rafiq Somani, Area Vice President - India and South Asia Pacific, Ansys, said, "Ansys is pleased to contribute towards the installation in Punjab of these much-needed negative pressure chambers. We are firm believers that education, technology and the government are the three principal forces that can create much needed positive impacts in the world."

"The COVID-19 situation has to be controlled soon and technology can pave the way for us. This installation in Punjab is a perfect example of how the industry and the academia have come together to aid the government in its time of need. These negative pressure cabins will go a long way in making India self-reliant to fight COVID-19," Somani added. Speaking about the agreement, Prof. Sarit K Das, Director, IIT Ropar said, "I am proud of the young faculty members of IIT-Ropar who have turned the present coronavirus crisis to an opportunity to be self-reliant as outlined by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The negative pressure gradient room for COVID-19 patients is such a development where our faculty and students worked with the industry. I am happy that Ansys has supported this CSR initiative." (ANI)

