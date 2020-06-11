Contribution of ICASA councillors beyond questionable: Ndabeni-Abrahams

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has thanked all outgoing councillors at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) for their contribution.

Wednesday marked the end of the term of office of four councillors, while another councillor has since resigned.

"The contribution of these councillors to the sector is beyond questionable. They were at the forefront of shaping a regulator that plays a role in developing the sector as well as the digital economy," the Minister said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly approved 10 names from which the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies will appoint six as ICASA councillors.

The Minister is currently considering the recommended list of names by the National Assembly and will make an announcement in due course.

"As we begin the countdown to the release of the high demand spectrum, a resourced, stable and agile regulator is in our interest," Nadabeni-Abrahams said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)