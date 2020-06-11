Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple will increase spending with black-owned suppliers as part of $100 million racial justice effort

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:00 IST
Apple will increase spending with black-owned suppliers as part of $100 million racial justice effort
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Thursday the iPhone maker will increase spending with black-owned partners in its supply chain and seek to increase minority representation among the firms it does business with. Cook made the remarks in a video posted to Twitter announcing a $100 million racial equity and justice initiative in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Other moves will include programs to foster black application developers and new initiatives to increase diversity and inclusion within Apple, Cook said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Dardoch not in Week 1 LCS lineup for Dignitas

Recently signed jungler Joshua Dardoch Hartnett is not in the lineup for Dignitas for Week 1 of the 2020 League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split. The team confirmed on Twitter that jungler Matthew Akaadian Higginbotham will start...

US vice president scolded over packed meeting

A US lawmaker who represents northern Virginia suburbs is criticising Vice President Mike Pence for meeting with dozens of Trump campaign staff packed into an Arlington office without social distancing or masks. Pence tweeted a photo of the...

Pakistan initiates action against Ahmadiyya channels

Pakistan authorities have initiated actions against Ahmadiyya channels and issued notifications to ensure none of the channels belonging to the community operate in the country. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority PEMRA on May 28...

Soccer-Shaq cut-out to boost Northampton playoff bid

American basketball great Shaquille ONeal may not able to travel across the pond to support his favourite soccer club Northampton Town but his face will be in the stands during their League Two playoffs. Although coronavirus guidelines mean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020