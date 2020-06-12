IIT Hyderabad ranked number 8 in NIRF Engineering Rankings 2020

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has been ranked number 8 among all Engineering institutes as per the India Rankings 2020 conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Ministry of Human Resource Development of Government of India. The Institute retained its position from last year when it was also ranked number 8 in NIRF 2019.

The Institute was ranked number 17 in the 'overall' category, which is an improvement over last year's position of rank number 22. The NIRF results were announced on Thursday by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

Speaking about the performance of the Institute in NIRF 2020, Professor BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "We, at IIT Hyderabad, always strive for excellence in academics, research and a better future for our students. The hard work by each member of IIT Hyderabad has paved the way to climb 5 points up in the overall NIRF-2020 rankings (from 22 to 17) and retained our Engineering rank of 8 (and the best among the 2nd and 3rd generation IITs). We will continue to deliver our best so that we can keep climbing this ladder." Under 'Engineering' category of NIRF 2020 this year, the Institute scored well in all parameters:

-Teaching, Learning and Resources: 82.51 -Research and Professional Practices: 52.47

-Graduation Outcome: 71.54 -Outreach and Inclusivity: 55.98

-Perception: 60.42 Under 'Overall' category of NIRF 2020 this year, the Institute scored well in all parameters:

-Teaching, Learning and Resources: 69.97 -Research and Professional Practices: 48.99

-Graduation Outcome: 66.96 -Outreach and Inclusivity: 58.36

-Perception: 46.7 NIRF was started in 2015. It is a methodology to rank educational institutions across the country. The parameters used for ranking broadly cover "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcome," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception". (ANI)