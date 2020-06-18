Left Menu
Nigeria: Nokia announces the debut of Nokia 5.3, know from where you can purchase?

File photo Image Credit: www.nokia.com

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, had announced that Nokia 5.3 is available for purchase from Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek, Spar, Jumia and Konga stores in Nigeria, starting at N79, 000, according to a news report by This Day.

General Manager, West, East, and Central Africa, HMD Global, Joseph Umunakwe, said: "For a smartphone at this price point and with a lot of firsts, the Nokia 5.3 is definitely unique. Our goal with the Nokia 5.3 was to give fans a robust device, that allows them to both create and enjoy content in a different way. Bringing an AI-powered quad-camera, as well as being the first Nokia phone to use the Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform, the Nokia 5.3 is an exciting opportunity for us to bring an entertainment and creative powerhouse to more people across the world."

Featuring a number of Nokia smartphone firsts for phenomenal value, the Nokia 5.3 features a quad camera, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform, and the signature two-day battery life.

The AI-powered quad-camera helps capture the perfect shot no matter where you are, even in dim light, thanks to Night mode. Wide-angle and macro lenses help you capture close-ups, or wide, scenic shots.

And with its large 6.55" screen, the Nokia 5.3 helps make the most out of streaming your favorite shows and playing games all day long. The Nokia 5.3 has a durable yet stunning, Nordic-inspired design, comes with Android 10 and gives fans faster access to Google Assistant via the dedicated button.

