Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. offers Brazil funding to buy 5G gear from Huawei rivals -diplomat

"More and more are understanding the challenges to the Brazilian economy moving forward should it choose to move further with 5G implementation using these untrusted providers," Chapman said. "We are simply alerting our friends and allies in Brazil that we have those concerns shared by many countries around the world that such technology is not the way to go," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 03:23 IST
U.S. offers Brazil funding to buy 5G gear from Huawei rivals -diplomat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. government is prepared to help finance in telecom companies in Brazil and other countries to acquire fifth-generation technology that is not provided by "untrusted" Chinese companies, its top diplomat in Brazil said on Tuesday. Ambassador Todd Chapman said Ericsson, Nokia Oyj, and Samsung were companies that have successfully provided "appropriate" 5G technology that adequately protects information, data flows, and intellectual property.

The funding would come from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), a government agency that provides financing for private development projects, he said. Chapman told correspondents in a virtual briefing that China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's largest telecoms equipment maker, was not to be trusted as a partner in building out 5G networks around the world.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Huawei has consolidated its presence in Brazil over the last 20 years and local telecom operators have already tested its 5G technology and built significant parts of their backbone infrastructure using Chinese equipment.

Huawei has successfully conducted 5G tests with major carriers - Telefonica Brasil SA, TIM Participacoes SA, America Movil's Claro and Oi SA - and is helping them modernize their infrastructure ahead of a long-awaited 5G spectrum auction. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has urged governments worldwide, including Brazil, to shun Huawei because of spying concerns.

Chapman has publicly warned in Brazil that including Chinese companies in the country's 5G deployment could discourage investments by other foreign companies that do not trust the technology, and his message is getting through. "More and more are understanding the challenges to the Brazilian economy moving forward should it choose to move further with 5G implementation using these untrusted providers," Chapman said.

"We are simply alerting our friends and allies in Brazil that we have those concerns shared by many countries around the world that such technology is not the way to go," he said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Deep sea mining could destroy undiscovered species, says Ocean Panel

Mining on the sea floor should not begin before a full assessment of likely environmental impacts can be made, a report commissioned by the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy Ocean Panel said on Wednesday.Environmentalists inc...

Rajnath Singh to not meet Chinese counterpart in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites. The development comes after Chinese media reported that Singh will meet his Chinese counterpar...

Biden's first campaign fundraiser with Obama raises $7.6 million

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens first 2020 fundraiser with former President Barack Obama raised 7.6 million from more than 175,000 people on Tuesday, the campaign said, the most Biden has collected at a single event thus f...

N.Korea suspends military action plans against S.Korea -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of the ruling partys Central Military Commission and decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.The meeting also discus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020