Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple to shut seven retail stores in Houston again as COVID-19 cases jump

Apple Inc is set to shut seven of its retail locations in Houston, Texas again due to an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, the company said Wednesday. Apple has said it is monitoring conditions in each community where it operates stores to determine when to open and close them.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:45 IST
Apple to shut seven retail stores in Houston again as COVID-19 cases jump
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc is set to shut seven of its retail locations in Houston, Texas again due to an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, the company said Wednesday.

Apple has said it is monitoring conditions in each community where it operates stores to determine when to open and close them. The Houston re-closures follow similar moves last week in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," Apple said in a statement.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

S Africa begins continent’s first trials for COVID-19 vaccine

A resident from the sprawling Black township of Soweto, south of here, has become the first South African to be injected with a trial vaccine for COVID-19 as scientists seek a treatment for the virus which has infected millions and killed h...

Nemiga, Virtus.pro secure WePlay! Clutch Island playoff spots

Nemiga Gaming and Virtus.pro secured upper-bracket playoff berths Wednesday during Stage 3 of the 50,000 WePlay Clutch Island online event. Nemiga beat Team Spirit 2-1 in the Group A winners match and VP rallied for a 2-1 win against Gambit...

Iran, Venezuela will not change position on countering U.S. sanctions- Iran spokesman

Iran and Venezuela will not back down from countering American sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday the sanctioning of five Iranian captains ...

Minnesota sues Exxon, Koch and API for being 'deceptive' on climate change

The state of Minnesota on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the American Petroleum Institute, Exxon Mobil Corp and Koch Industries for what it called a decades-long campaign to deceive the public about climate change. The lawsuit is the lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020