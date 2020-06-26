Left Menu
Facebook's new feature will warn users before they share old news articles

Facebook has come up with a new feature, globally, that will warn users before they share an article that is over 90 days old.

26-06-2020
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Facebook has come up with a new feature, globally, that will warn users before they share an article that is over 90 days old. Reported by The Verge, the new feature which was announced in a blog post, was designed with an intention to make the content shared on the platform more "timely and credible."

However, the user still has the option of continuing to share the content even after seeing the notification. The feature was developed in response to concerns that old news articles can sometimes be shared as though they're current news, which Facebook says "can misconstrue the state of current events," reported The Verge (ANI)

