GOQii launches Vital 3.0, world's first wrist band with sensors to detect body temperature

GOQii has launched Vital 3.0, the world's first wrist band which can detect body temperature.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:54 IST
GOQii logo. Image Credit: ANI

GOQii has launched Vital 3.0, the world's first wrist band which can detect body temperature. As the rise in body temperature is taken as one of the initial symptoms of the coronavirus pandemic, the band will come handy for users in these tough times.

The smart band can also track vitals like heart rate, blood pressure and sleep while keeping a check on your step count and calories. GOQii has partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study in India to detect COVID-19 infections earlier than testing. GOQii Vital 3.0 has an inbuilt temperature display and thermal sensor that has two ways of temperature monitoring. The continuous monitoring feature and the on-demand feature is for users who would like to check it at their convenience.

Given the advanced preventive health capabilities of the platform, GOQii's brand ambassador Akshay Kumar has donated 1,000 GOQii Vital 3.0 bands to Mumbai Police who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. The Mumbai Police department will be the first organisation in the world enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its personnel via the GOQii Preventive Health Platform.

"We are seeing the evolution of the internet of health, integration of wearables + coaches/doctors + machine learning into a preventive ecosystem will lead to better health outcomes. Governments, hospitals, schools, BPOs, insurance, banking, ride-sharing, food delivery, e-commerce and logistics companies around the world are in talks with us to use the GOQii Vital 3.0. Combined usage of the detection algorithm and the GOQii Vital 3.0 smart band can help significantly in isolating potential COVID-19 patients and preventing further spread. We are confident that the clinical study will show positive results in predicting COVID-19 infection," said Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii. GOQii Vital 3.0 is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available in India in phases and on an immediate basis for the frontline workers, government and private enterprises and some units will be available for the public.

Moreover, plans are underway to launch the GOQii Vital 3.0 in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Singapore and other countries. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of 'Be Vocal about Local' #AtmaNirbharBharat GOQii is also evaluating manufacturing options in India. The band will be soon available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. (ANI)

