Samsung launches buyback, affordability schemes for Indian Galaxy consumers

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of two exciting plans to make Galaxy smartphones more affordable for its consumers in India. The company has rolled out Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever plans to give consumers attractive offers while buying Samsung's premium range of Galaxy devices.

Launched in partnership with Servify, India's largest device lifecycle management platform, the Galaxy Assured plan will provide assured buyback offers to customers looking to buy premium Galaxy smartphones such as Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB) and Galaxy Note10 Lite. For instance, under this plan, a three-month-old Galaxy S20 smartphone is eligible for up to 70 percent assured buyback value of the original price while consumers can enjoy up to 60 percent assured buyback on their six-month-old device, 50 percent after nine months and 40 percent after 12 months.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Forever plan which has been launched in collaboration with Servify and IDFC, a leading finance company in India, seeks to provide affordability options to consumers when they purchase Samsung's most premium devices. With this plan, consumers can buy a new Galaxy S20 smartphone at just 60 percent of the price while the remaining 40 percent can be paid at the end of one year. Buyers can also opt to return the device at the end of one year. To reap the benefits of this plan, Galaxy customers will have to buy the Galaxy S20 smartphone using an EMI facility.

Both the plans are available across Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail outlets, and Samsung.com, the company said in a press release.