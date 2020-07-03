Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:05 IST
48MP quad-cam; 5000mAh battery: Motorola One Fusion launched
The lone 4GB+64GB storage model carries a price tag of CLP 199,990 (USD 250/INR 18,650). Image Credit: Mercado Libre

Motorola One Fusion, a watered-down version of the Motorola One Fusion+ which was launched in early June has officially arrived as the newest member of the Moto One family. The mid-ranger comes with an HD+ display, a quad-camera system, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a dedicated Google Assistant button mounted on the side.

The device is already available for purchase in two color options- Ocean Blue and Emerald Green across various Latin American countries and will also be available in Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month. The lone 4GB+64GB storage model carries a price tag of CLP 199,990 (USD 250/INR 18,650).

As of now, there is no information regarding the availability of the Motorola One Fusion in India.

Specifications

The One Fusion features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Unlike its Plus sibling that comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, the One Fusion adopts Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset and runs Android 10 with My UX on top that offers a variety of new customizable features for an enhanced experience.

As for the cameras, the device retains the rear quad-camera system from its Plus sibling with the exception that the 64-megapixel primary lens in One Fusion+ is replaced with a 48-megapixel lens. The other three units remain the same i.e. an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 118º field-of-view, a dedicated 5-megapixel Macro Vision camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Motorola One Fusion is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that lasts up to two days. Connectivity options onboard the device include WiFi 802.11 b,g,n; Bluetooth v5.0; 3G/4G; GPS; USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor placed below the iconic Motorola icon.

