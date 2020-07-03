Motorola launches One Fusion: All you need to know about the mid-ranger

Motorola One Fusion, a watered-down version of the Motorola One Fusion+ which was launched in early June has officially arrived as the newest member of the Moto One family. The mid-ranger comes with an HD+ display, a quad-camera system, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a dedicated Google Assistant button mounted on the side.

The device is already available for purchase in two color options- Ocean Blue and Emerald Green across various Latin American countries and will also be available in Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month. The lone 4GB+64GB storage model carries a price tag of CLP 199,990 (USD 250/INR 18,650).

To recall, the Motorola One Fusion+ was launched earlier last month and is now available globally and in India. As for the Motorola One Fusion, there is no information regarding its availability in India and other international markets.

Specifications

The One Fusion features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Unlike its Plus sibling that comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, the One Fusion adopts Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset and runs Android 10 with My UX on top that offers a variety of new customizable features for an enhanced experience.

As for the cameras, the device retains the rear quad-camera system from its Plus sibling with the exception that the 64-megapixel primary lens in One Fusion+ is replaced with a 48-megapixel lens. The other three units remain the same i.e. an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 118º field-of-view, a dedicated 5-megapixel Macro Vision camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Motorola One Fusion is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that lasts up to two days. Connectivity options onboard the device include WiFi 802.11 b,g,n; Bluetooth v5.0; 3G/4G; GPS; USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor placed below the iconic Motorola icon.