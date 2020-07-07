Affordable 5G for all: Motorola launches Moto G 5G Plus smartphone

In line with its mission to deliver affordable 5G for all, Motorola today unveiled the Moto G 5G Plus smartphone with CinemaVision display, 48MP quad-camera system, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Starting July 8th, the Moto G 5G Plus will be available across Europe in Surfing Blue shade and two variants- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model priced at EUR 349 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at EUR 399. The device will soon be available in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other international markets.

Specifications - Moto G 5G Plus

Display - 6.7-inch CinemaVision Full HD+ display with 90 Hz screen refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio, supports HDR10, and features dual punch holes on the top left corner for a 16MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

Authentication - Side fingerprint reader; Face Unlock

Processor/OS - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform; runs Android 10 with My UX that gives a variety of new customizable features and advanced control

Memory - 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB onboard storage; a dedicated MicroSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB

Camera - 48MP primary lens with Quad Pixel technology and 4x light sensitivity; 8MP ultra-wide lens (118-degree field-of-view); 2MP depth sensor; 5MP Macro Vision lens for 5x closer shots. Supports High-res zoom, HDR, Electronic video stabilization, Hyperlapse, Slow motion video

Battery - 5,000mAh with 20W TurboPower charging

Connectivity - Dual SIM; 4G/5G; Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 5.1; GPS (L1+L5); NFC; 3.5MM headphone jack, USB Type-C port, a dedicated Google Assistant button

Meanwhile, Motorola has committed to launch a sub-USD 500 5G device in North America later this year.