Left Menu
Development News Edition

Affordable 5G for all: Motorola launches Moto G 5G Plus smartphone

Starting July 8th, the Moto G 5G Plus will be available across Europe in two variants- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model priced at EUR 349 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at EUR 399.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:13 IST
Affordable 5G for all: Motorola launches Moto G 5G Plus smartphone
Image Credit: Motorola

In line with its mission to deliver affordable 5G for all, Motorola today unveiled the Moto G 5G Plus smartphone with CinemaVision display, 48MP quad-camera system, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Starting July 8th, the Moto G 5G Plus will be available across Europe in Surfing Blue shade and two variants- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model priced at EUR 349 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at EUR 399. The device will soon be available in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other international markets.

Specifications - Moto G 5G Plus

Display - 6.7-inch CinemaVision Full HD+ display with 90 Hz screen refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio, supports HDR10, and features dual punch holes on the top left corner for a 16MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

Authentication - Side fingerprint reader; Face Unlock

Processor/OS - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform; runs Android 10 with My UX that gives a variety of new customizable features and advanced control

Memory - 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB onboard storage; a dedicated MicroSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB

Camera - 48MP primary lens with Quad Pixel technology and 4x light sensitivity; 8MP ultra-wide lens (118-degree field-of-view); 2MP depth sensor; 5MP Macro Vision lens for 5x closer shots. Supports High-res zoom, HDR, Electronic video stabilization, Hyperlapse, Slow motion video

Battery - 5,000mAh with 20W TurboPower charging

Connectivity - Dual SIM; 4G/5G; Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 5.1; GPS (L1+L5); NFC; 3.5MM headphone jack, USB Type-C port, a dedicated Google Assistant button

Meanwhile, Motorola has committed to launch a sub-USD 500 5G device in North America later this year.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

In bilateral talks, India raises with US its decision on foreign students' visas

India on Tuesday raised with the US its decision to withdraw US visas from foreign students whose courses moved fully online even as the two countries held extensive talks covering a range of issues like ongoing threats to the rules-based i...

Size of next coronavirus waves will determine UK outlook: BoE's Haldane

Further waves of the novel coronavirus are surely on the way and they will be one of the determinants of Britains economic outlook, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said on Tuesday.How big will be the second and third and fourth...

Cricket-Windies skipper Holder not interested in personal accolades

West Indies skipper Jason Holder says he is not interested in personal accolades ahead of the first test against England starting on Wednesday despite it being billed as a clash between the worlds best two all rounders. Holder, trying to be...

Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, who were charge sheeted for attending Tablighi Jamat Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital by violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020