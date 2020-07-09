'Made in India' Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition launched

Samsung today announced the launch of the Aluminium edition of Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G smartwatch which was rolled out in the Indian market back in December 2019. Notably, this latest edition is also Samsung's first smartwatch to be made in India.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition has three color options for the sport band- Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold and carries a price tag of Rs 28,490. Starting July 11, the smartwatch will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and leading online portals. Buyers can avail 10 percent cashback and 6 months no-cost EMI offers till July 31, 2020.

According to Samsung, it now has the largest and most diverse 4G watch portfolio in the country and the company has also started manufacturing its entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of the 'Make for India' program.

Specifications- Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G

Display: 1.4-inch super AMOLED display (360 x 360 px); 5ATM water-resistant; IP68 certification; Corning Gorilla Glass DX+

Processor: 1.15Ghz Exynos 9110 dual-core

OS: Tizen

Memory: 1.5GB RAM + 4GB storage

Connectivity: 4G LTE; Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n; GPS

Sensors: Accelerometer; Barometer; Gyro; HR and Light Sensor

With e-sim connectivity supported by the country's leading telecom operators Airtel and Jio, users can now make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch without having the need to keep the phone nearby. The watch is compatible with Samsung Galaxy, Android 5.0, or higher version with more than 1.5GB RAM.

As for the health and fitness features, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G can track over 39 workouts, out of which seven modes including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and dynamic workouts get activated automatically. It also provides access to a huge library of guided meditation programs via an integration with the popular sleep and meditation app, 'Calm'.