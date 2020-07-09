Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Made in India' Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition launched

According to Samsung, it now has the largest and most diverse 4G watch portfolio in the country and the company has also started manufacturing its entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of the ‘Make for India’ program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:12 IST
'Made in India' Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition launched
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition has three color options for the sport band- Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold and carries a price tag of Rs 28,490. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung today announced the launch of the Aluminium edition of Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G smartwatch which was rolled out in the Indian market back in December 2019. Notably, this latest edition is also Samsung's first smartwatch to be made in India.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition has three color options for the sport band- Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold and carries a price tag of Rs 28,490. Starting July 11, the smartwatch will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and leading online portals. Buyers can avail 10 percent cashback and 6 months no-cost EMI offers till July 31, 2020.

According to Samsung, it now has the largest and most diverse 4G watch portfolio in the country and the company has also started manufacturing its entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of the 'Make for India' program.

Specifications- Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G

Display: 1.4-inch super AMOLED display (360 x 360 px); 5ATM water-resistant; IP68 certification; Corning Gorilla Glass DX+

Processor: 1.15Ghz Exynos 9110 dual-core

OS: Tizen

Memory: 1.5GB RAM + 4GB storage

Connectivity: 4G LTE; Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n; GPS

Sensors: Accelerometer; Barometer; Gyro; HR and Light Sensor

With e-sim connectivity supported by the country's leading telecom operators Airtel and Jio, users can now make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch without having the need to keep the phone nearby. The watch is compatible with Samsung Galaxy, Android 5.0, or higher version with more than 1.5GB RAM.

As for the health and fitness features, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G can track over 39 workouts, out of which seven modes including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and dynamic workouts get activated automatically. It also provides access to a huge library of guided meditation programs via an integration with the popular sleep and meditation app, 'Calm'.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre, TN govt get HC rap over cure for COVID-19

The Madras High Court on Thursday came down on the Central and the Tamil Nadu governments for not considering or verifying claims of cure available for COVID-19 in Siddha medicines and said it seemed vested interests were acting against dev...

Congress downplays reports of rift within Grand Alliance in Bihar

The Congress on Thursday sought to downplay reports of infighting within the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar and instead claimed that it was the ruling NDA that ran the risk of disintegration in the run-up to the assembly polls in the st...

Soccer-Nashville SC removed from 'MLS Is Back Tournament' after positive tests

Nashville SC became the second club to be removed from the MLS Is Back Tournament after nine players tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Soccer said on Thursday.FC Dallas was dropped from the Orlando-based tournament on Monday after ...

Seoul mayor found dead after leaving message 'like a will'

Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead, police said on Friday, after his daughter reported him missing saying he had left a message like a will. After a search involving hundreds of police, the mayors body was found at Mt Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020