Introducing the all-new budget-friendly realme C11 with 5,000mAh battery

Realme on Tuesday launched C11, the newest member of the realme C-Series in India. The entry-level smartphone sports a Geometric and splash-resistant design, 16.5cm Mini-drop display, 5000mAh Battery, and a square-shaped AI dual camera on the rear panel.

The Realme C11 has two color variants- Rich Green and Rich Grey and the lone 2+32GB variant priced at Rs 7,499. The device is scheduled to go on the first sale on 22nd July at 12 PM via realme.com and Flipkart.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display (1600x720-px) with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio.

C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core Gaming Processor coupled with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It packs a 5000mAh battery that the company claims will last up to 40 days in Standby Mode and also supports Reverse Charging function.

The rear camera module features a 13MP Primary Camera and a 2MP Portrait Lens with Super Nightscape Mode, HDR Mode, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode, and Slow-motion Video functions. The 5MP selfie camera supports the AI beautification function, HDR Mode, Portrait Mode, and a Panoselfie feature.

In addition to C11, the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank made its debut in India today. Sporting a 3D curved design, the power bank comes with high-density Lithium-polymer battery cells, 15-layer charging protection, and supports multiple fast-charging solutions including VOOC, SuperVOOC, Quick Charge, AFC, USB Power Delivery, etc.

The Dual Output Ports- USB-A (Output) and USB-C (Input/Output) can simultaneously charge two devices. Starting July 21, the Rs 1,999 power bank will be available in Black and Yellow variants.