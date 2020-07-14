Left Menu
Development News Edition

Introducing the all-new budget-friendly realme C11 with 5,000mAh battery

In addition to C11, the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank made its debut in India today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:09 IST
Introducing the all-new budget-friendly realme C11 with 5,000mAh battery

Realme on Tuesday launched C11, the newest member of the realme C-Series in India. The entry-level smartphone sports a Geometric and splash-resistant design, 16.5cm Mini-drop display, 5000mAh Battery, and a square-shaped AI dual camera on the rear panel.

The Realme C11 has two color variants- Rich Green and Rich Grey and the lone 2+32GB variant priced at Rs 7,499. The device is scheduled to go on the first sale on 22nd July at 12 PM via realme.com and Flipkart.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display (1600x720-px) with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio.

C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core Gaming Processor coupled with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It packs a 5000mAh battery that the company claims will last up to 40 days in Standby Mode and also supports Reverse Charging function.

The rear camera module features a 13MP Primary Camera and a 2MP Portrait Lens with Super Nightscape Mode, HDR Mode, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode, and Slow-motion Video functions. The 5MP selfie camera supports the AI beautification function, HDR Mode, Portrait Mode, and a Panoselfie feature.

In addition to C11, the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank made its debut in India today. Sporting a 3D curved design, the power bank comes with high-density Lithium-polymer battery cells, 15-layer charging protection, and supports multiple fast-charging solutions including VOOC, SuperVOOC, Quick Charge, AFC, USB Power Delivery, etc.

The Dual Output Ports- USB-A (Output) and USB-C (Input/Output) can simultaneously charge two devices. Starting July 21, the Rs 1,999 power bank will be available in Black and Yellow variants.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's Orban wins parliament's backing in EU budget talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbans nationalist government won parliamentary approval on Tuesday to press the European Union to distribute the blocs coronavirus economic rescue package without conditions attached on the rule of law. EU l...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on virus woes, U.S.-China tensions

Wall Street was set for a lower open on Tuesday as investors digested a mixed bag of quarterly reports from U.S. lenders, with new business restrictions in California and simmering U.S.-China friction also denting risk appetite.Largest U.S....

Dr Zweli Mkhize urges medical facilities to act quickly on COVID-19 cases

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has reassured South Africans that health care professionals are doing all they can to save lives as COVID-19 infections rise.Mkhize visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Tuesda...

Unacademy picks up 51% stake in Mastree for USD 5 mn

Edutech platform Unacademy on Tuesday said it has picked up 51 per cent stake in K-12 learning platform Mastree for USD 5 million about Rs 38.4 crore. Earlier this month, Unacademy had announced the acquisition of Chandigarh-based postgradu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020