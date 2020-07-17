Left Menu
Samsung India launches new range of storage devices priced starting Rs 9,999

The portable SSD T7 comes with shock resistance technology and is powered by the PCIe NVMe interface.

Updated: 17-07-2020 16:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung on Friday launched a new range of storage devices, Portable SSD T7 and the internal 870 QVO SSD, in India. Both the devices come with a compact metal body design, enhanced speed, storage, and a three-year limited warranty.

The Portable SSD T7 has three color options- Metallic Red, Indigo Blue & Titan Gray, and is priced at Rs 9,999 for 500GB, Rs 17,999 for 1TB, and Rs 29,999 for 2TB storage model. The device is available across retail channels, both online and offline.

The internal 870 QVO SSD, on the other hand, retails at Rs 9,999 for 1TB model, Rs 19,999 for 2TB, Rs 39,999 for 4TB and Rs 74,999 for the 8TB storage model. Starting July 20, the device will be available across all retail channels.

While the Portable SSD T7 will match our consumers' fast paced lifestyle with its quick transfer speeds supported by NVMe technology and compact metal body design, the latest internal 870 QVO SSD will allow consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities. We are confident these new SSDs will cater to the evolving needs of our consumers with their high storage capacity, quick transfer speed and superior-performance.

Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India.

Portable SSD T7

The portable SSD T7 comes with shock resistance technology and is powered by the PCIe NVMe interface. The business card-sized portable storage device can hold up to 2TB of data and is nearly twice as fast as its predecessor with a maximum read and write speed of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively.

Other notable features include an AES 256-bit hardware encryption for better security and the Dynamic Thermal Guard (DTG) and Encapsulated Phase Change Material (ePCM) for protecting the user data from thermal damage.

870 QVO SSD

Touted as the world's largest client SSD to boast a capacity of up to 8TB, the internal 870 QVO SSD is a second-generation quad-level cell (QLC) flash drive offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s, respectively and random read/write speed of up to 98K/88K IOPS, respectively with 6 Gpbs SATA interface. It incorporates intelligent TurboWrite technology to maintain peak performance levels.

The device combines the best of SSDs and HDDs i.e. superior performance and greater capacity. It is equipped with 9x layer V-NAND characteristics and a refined new controller, Samsung MKX, with an advanced ECC algorithm.

