Amazon confirms Prime Day delay in the US

E-commerce company Amazon has confirmed that their annual Prime Day sale that usually happens in July has been postponed. While the Prime Day sale will occur in India on August 6, 7, the sale has been postponed in the US until later this year. According to Mashable, Amazon's Prime Day sale is an annual sale that sees Amazon gather and present some of the best deals available online. With the attractive sale prices, Prime Day attracts a lot of attention and clocks big sale numbers too.

Last year's Amazon Prime Day Sale that took place in 18 markets over a period of two days in July saw Amazon selling a total of 175 million items that together clocked in estimated sales of 5.8 billion USD. But due to coronavirus outbreak, Amazon had to push the sale and is now - for the first time - organising Prime Day sales on different days in different markets. While Amazon India will see the sale taking place on August 6 and 7, the Prime Day sale in the US will be "later than usual".

As for other markets such as U.A.E, UK, Japan, Netherlands, and Spain, there's no word on when the Prime Day sale will take place. However, with a confirmed date for the Prime Day sale in India, one can expect to know more about what the sale has to offer in the coming weeks. (ANI)