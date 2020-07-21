OnePlus Nord goes official; price starts from Rs 24,999

Left Menu
On the optics front, Nord features a dual front camera that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degrees field-of-view.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:23 IST
  • 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display
  • Snapdragon 765G
  • Dual front camera
  • 48MP quad rear camera
  • Warp Charge 30T

The much-awaited OnePlus Nord was launched today at an augmented reality (AR) event along with OnePlus Buds. The latest mid-ranger comes with Fluid display, quad-camera system, and Warp Charge 30T.

In India, the OnePlus Nord will be available starting August 4 via Amazon and OnePlus.in. The India-only 6GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 24,999 and will be available exclusively at Amazon in September. The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB model retail at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. The device will come in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx color options.

The OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS2.1 storage and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. Nord supports Warp Charge 30T that can refill its 4100 mAh battery from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

On the optics front, Nord features a dual front camera that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degrees field-of-view. The quad rear camera system houses a 48-megapixel primary lens powered by the Sony IMX586 sensor. The primary lens is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degrees FOV, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Additional camera features include optical image stabilization (OIS), EIS, CINE aspect ratio video recording, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, AI scene detection, Quick share, 1080P Super slow motion video shooting at 240 fps, Time-Lapse and 4K video-shooting at 30 fps.

Connectivity options onboard the OnePlus Nord include Dual nano-SIM slot, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), NFC, and USB Type-C port.

