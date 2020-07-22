Samsung brings 5G connectivity to Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:43 IST
Samsung today announced the launch of Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the upgraded 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone which was initially launched in February 2020. The new edition of the palm-sized foldable device comes with upgraded features and is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, making it the first device in Samsung's Galaxy line-up to feature this latest platform.

The device inherits Galaxy Z Flip's many features including sleek and bold form factor, display, and battery, but will cost you USD 1,449, an extra 70 dollars over the non-5G version. Starting August 7, 2020, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze colors in select markets.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said, "We are excited to bring next-generation speed and connectivity to the Galaxy Z Flip which further expands our portfolio of 5G devices, empowering consumers with meaningful experiences to help them do more of what they love."

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Specifications

The device sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2636 x 1080-pixel resolution while the cover features a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED Display. As already mentioned the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G octa-core processor in combination with 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and runs Android 10.

The foldable device comes with 12-megapixel dual rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization and up to 8x digital zoom. On the front, it houses a 10-megapixel selfie shooter with an 80-degree field-of-view. It also hosts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

According to Samsung, the 5G version comes with improved Flex Mode that automatically splits the display into two 4-inch screens- the upper half to view content and the bottom half to control content. The camera update now enables users to switch the camera's preview window from the top to the bottom half of the device in Flex Mode. Another notable upgrade includes App Pair, a multitasking tool to open and access two apps at once in the Multi-Window Tray which is now part of the Edge Panel.

