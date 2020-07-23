Elon Musk's SpaceX in talks to raise funds at $44 bln valuation - Bloomberg News

Elon Musk's SpaceX in talks to raise funds at $44 bln valuation - Bloomberg NewsReuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:59 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $44 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
The company is in discussions with investors about raising about $1 billion at a price of $270 a share, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/32M8h2v)
SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
- READ MORE ON:
- Elon Musk
- SpaceX
- Bloomberg News
- COVID-19