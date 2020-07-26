Science News Roundup: China launches its first unmanned mission to Mars

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. China launches its first unmanned mission to Mars China successfully launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday in its first independent mission to another planet, in a display of its technological prowess and ambition to join an elite club of space-faring nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China successfully launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday in its first independent mission to another planet, in a display of its technological prowess and ambition to join an elite club of space-faring nations. China's largest carrier rocket, the Long March 5 Y-4, blasted off with the probe at 12:41 p.m. (0441 GMT) from Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan.

