Left Menu
Development News Edition

Galaxy M01 Core: Samsung's most affordable phone launched for Rs 5,499

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:55 IST
Galaxy M01 Core: Samsung's most affordable phone launched for Rs 5,499

Samsung today announced the launch of Galaxy M01 Core, the newest addition to the Galaxy M series and its most affordable smartphone in India. The entry-level smartphone comes with HD+ display, quad-core processor, 3000 mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Starting from July 29, the Galaxy M01 Core will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colors and two memory variants – 1GB+16GB and 2GB+32GB priced at Rs 5,499 and Rs 6,499 respectively, across Samsung's retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

With this launch, the Samsung Galaxy M series has added three smartphones, namely, Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s, and Galaxy M01 Core to its M series this year, in under Rs 10000 price segment.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, "Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with best-in-class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance, experience, and price."

Galaxy M01 Core: Specifications

The device sports a 5.3-inch HD+ display and adopts MediaTek 6739 quad-core processor coupled with up to 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Galaxy M01 Core features 'Dark Mode' for battery saving and to avoid strain on eyes along with several 'Make for India' features including:

  • Intelligent Photos: The feature helps users detect similar or duplicate photos and offers suggestions to keep the best photo while discarding other photos to free up space
  • Smart Paste: The feature enables a user to paste the relevant text like website URL on the web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email id in the mail application
  • Suggest Notification: It notifies users whenever the phone's battery gets low and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode

The Galaxy M01 Core runs the latest Android Go operating system featuring customized apps that are built to use less storage whilst making user experience light and convenient. It packs a 3,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 11 hours.

On the optics front, the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter and an 8-megapixel rear shooter.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak

Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central tourism hot spot of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said on Monday.The Southeast Asian country is b...

Philippine leader threatens closure or govt takeover of 'lousy' telecom firms

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday threatened the closure or government expropriation of telecoms firms for what he called lousy services, and gave providers until December to improve. Improve services lest we be forced to take ...

Delay in convening House session has led to constitutional impasse: Ex-law ministers to Raj Guv

Amid an impasse over the convening of the Assembly session in Rajasthan, three former law ministers have written to the state governor, saying the delay in doing so has resulted in an avoidable constitutional crisis. In a letter to Rajastha...

Passengers of Air France flights to Bengaluru to undergo COVID-19 test

Passengers of Air France flights to Bengaluru under air bubble arrangement agreed between the two countries need to undergo Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 and only those who are negative would be allowed to board, the Embassy of India in F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020