Galaxy M01 Core: Samsung's most affordable phone launched for Rs 5,499

Samsung today announced the launch of Galaxy M01 Core, the newest addition to the Galaxy M series and its most affordable smartphone in India. The entry-level smartphone comes with HD+ display, quad-core processor, 3000 mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Starting from July 29, the Galaxy M01 Core will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colors and two memory variants – 1GB+16GB and 2GB+32GB priced at Rs 5,499 and Rs 6,499 respectively, across Samsung's retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

With this launch, the Samsung Galaxy M series has added three smartphones, namely, Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s, and Galaxy M01 Core to its M series this year, in under Rs 10000 price segment.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, "Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with best-in-class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance, experience, and price."

Galaxy M01 Core: Specifications

The device sports a 5.3-inch HD+ display and adopts MediaTek 6739 quad-core processor coupled with up to 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Galaxy M01 Core features 'Dark Mode' for battery saving and to avoid strain on eyes along with several 'Make for India' features including:

Intelligent Photos: The feature helps users detect similar or duplicate photos and offers suggestions to keep the best photo while discarding other photos to free up space

Smart Paste: The feature enables a user to paste the relevant text like website URL on the web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email id in the mail application

Suggest Notification: It notifies users whenever the phone's battery gets low and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode

The Galaxy M01 Core runs the latest Android Go operating system featuring customized apps that are built to use less storage whilst making user experience light and convenient. It packs a 3,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 11 hours.

On the optics front, the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter and an 8-megapixel rear shooter.