Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung weighs dropping Bixby as Google dangles new mobile apps deal

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering dropping its Bixby virtual assistant and Galaxy Apps Store from its mobile devices as part of a new global revenue-sharing deal with Alphabet Inc's Google, according to correspondence seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Google has tried for years to get Samsung, the world's leading mobile device maker by units sold, to drop its own services and give greater prominence to Google's search, Assistant and Play Store apps, according to a person previously involved in the relationship.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:12 IST
Samsung weighs dropping Bixby as Google dangles new mobile apps deal
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering dropping its Bixby virtual assistant and Galaxy Apps Store from its mobile devices as part of a new global revenue-sharing deal with Alphabet Inc's Google, according to correspondence seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Google has tried for years to get Samsung, the world's leading mobile device maker by units sold, to drop its own services and give greater prominence to Google's search, Assistant and Play Store apps, according to a person previously involved in the relationship. The search giant, whose Android software powers phones from Samsung and dozens of other companies, sometimes as an incentive gives manufacturers a portion of ad revenue generated from Google apps featured on their devices.

But Samsung has clung to efforts to promote its own apps, from which it can collect all the revenue, despite years of glitches and tepid user interest. The strategy has been challenged in recent months, though, as the novel coronavirus pandemic and a slowdown in phone upgrades have hurt sales and prompted many companies to shutter costly projects and search for new revenue.

Exact financial details under negotiation between the companies could not be determined. But Google is dangling more lucrative terms for Samsung than in previous deals if it retreats from its app strategy, according to a source familiar with the talks. The companies are aiming to finalize terms by Friday, the source added. Samsung said in a statement that it is committed to its own services, but that at the same time it "closely works with Google and other partners to offer the best mobile experiences."

Google said in a statement that it regularly discusses ways to improve the user experience with partners and that Samsung remains free to create its own app store and digital assistant. Bloomberg first reported on Tuesday that the companies were negotiating a new deal.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves USD 3 million grant to India to combat COVID-19

Multilateral funding agency ADB on Wednesday said it has approved USD 3 million about Rs 22 crore grant to India from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to further support the governments emergency response to COVID-19 pandemic. The gr...

Umar Akmal's suspension reduced from three years to 1.5 years

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal three-year suspension has been reduced to 18 months by an independent adjudicator, former Pakistan Supreme Court judge, Faqir Mohammad Khokhar. On April 27, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice retd...

Ensure no construction takes place in Sanjay Van without DDA, police permission: HC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the police and the DDA to ensure no construction is carried out in the Sanjay Van area of the national capital without their permission. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan is...

Philippines takes 'major step' toward using nuclear power

The Philippines has taken a big step towards tapping nuclear power, its energy minister said on Wednesday, after President Rodrigo Duterte created an inter-agency panel to study the adoption of national nuclear energy policy.As power demand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020