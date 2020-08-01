Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple Watch 5 users report strange battery-related issues

‌Apple Watch‌ 5 was launched in September 2019 but complaints about low battery life have been persistent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:12 IST
Apple Watch 5 users report strange battery-related issues

Apple Watch 5 has been one of the most sold smartwatches on the planet but battery life issues have been a painful nuisance ever since its launch in September 2019.

Short battery life was one thing but some Apple Watch 5 users have recently reported strange battery-related issues that cause the device to show inconsistent battery levels and even cause random shutdowns.

MacRumors recently reported the issues quoting some users that said their Apple Watch 5's battery levels remain unchanged for several hours and then suddenly drop significantly. The watch also reportedly shuts down randomly.

"Prior to a recent update, my watch had been accurate in reporting its battery level. It's hard to say which recent update MAY have created the issue, or if it's a result of something different, but I'm currently running watchOS 6.2.8. For the past few weeks, my watch has been reporting at or near 100% battery levels for the duration of the day - 5-6 hours at least. It will then drop down to around 53% and then abruptly shut off. Once restarted, it reports a battery level of 53% but will then shut down again if not placed on a charger," MacRumors quoted a user as saying.

‌Apple Watch‌ 5 was launched in September 2019 but complaints about low battery life have been persistent and it appears that Apple hasn't yet been able to fix the issue. The issue is not widespread but a significant number of users seem to have been affected. MacRumors reports that Apple has given out replacement watches to some affected users, but other techniques, such as resetting the watch, repairing, deleting watch faces, and more have not worked.

Similar issues have been reported by users of Apple Watch 4 as well on Apple Support Communities as well as Twitter.

Some Apple Watch 4 users have complained on Apple Support Communities that battery levels have dropped significantly after a recent update.

"After I updated my Apple Watch 4 to Version 6.2.1 the battery life extremely shortened, it won't last more than 5 hrs ?? I did unpair, reset, pair new watch multiple times with no benefit," a user said on the forums.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Biden eyes major foreign policy shifts if he wins

Should former Vice President Joe Biden win the White House in November, America will likely be in for a foreign policy about-face as Biden reverses, dismantles or severely curtails many of President Donald Trumps most significant and boldes...

BJP leader P Manikyala Rao passes away due to COVID-19

Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, former minister and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday, BJP Andhra Pradesh chief informed. As per Somu Veerraju, BJP state president, Manikyala Rao passed away ...

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions

Thousands of protesters against German coronavirus restrictions converged Saturday in Berlin for a demonstration proclaiming the end of the pandemic has arrived just as authorities voice increasing concern about an upturn in new infections....

Probes ordered into Visakhapatnam crane mishap

The government has ordered two probes into the crane collapse at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam in which at least 11 people were killed on Saturday. Giving this information, Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand said that the ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020