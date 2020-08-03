Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsuleDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
NASA astronauts cap historic 'odyssey' aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule
U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years. Behnken and Hurley, tallying 64 days in space, undocked from the station on Saturday and returned home to land their capsule in calm waters off Florida's Pensacola coast on schedule at 2:48 p.m. ET following a 21-hour overnight journey aboard Crew Dragon "Endeavor."
ALSO READ
Astronauts squeeze in last spacewalk before SpaceX departure
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify 37 recently active volcanic structures on Venus; SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return and more
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify 37 recently active volcanic structures on Venus; SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return and more
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return and Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more