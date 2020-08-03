Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris pulls out the stops to restore Notre-Dame's grand organ

Workers started dismantling Notre-Dame's grand organ on Monday to let experts restore it in time for the fifth anniversary of the fire that damaged the Paris cathedral. "We can't wait for Notre-Dame and the organ to be restored. Church officials also hope Notre-Dame will be open for mass by 2024, when Paris is due to host the Olympic Games.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:57 IST
Paris pulls out the stops to restore Notre-Dame's grand organ

Workers started dismantling Notre-Dame's grand organ on Monday to let experts restore it in time for the fifth anniversary of the fire that damaged the Paris cathedral. The organ - the biggest musical instrument in France - was not burned by the flames that destroyed the cathedral's roof and spire on April 15, 2019. But it was covered in soot and damaged by humidity.

"It is an absolute miracle that it has survived. An organ like this is enormous and looks indestructible, but it is actually very fragile," Olivier Latry, one of Notre-Dame's official organ players, told Europe 1 radio. Workers will dismantle its five keyboards, pedalboard and the 109 stop knobs that control airflow to its 8,000 pipes, some as high as 10 metres.

The organ which sits under the Gothic cathedral's huge rose window, was completed in 1867, shortly after the spire, which crashed through the roof during the fire. "We can't wait for Notre-Dame and the organ to be restored. There is some kind of magic between this instrument and the place ... it makes the stones sing," Philippe Lefebvre, another cathedral organist, told TF1 television.

President Emmanuel Macron promised after the fire to rebuild Notre-Dame within five years. Church officials also hope Notre-Dame will be open for mass by 2024, when Paris is due to host the Olympic Games.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 ushering in new reality for industries, changes in consumer behaviour: Chandrasekaran

A tremendous deal of transformation stemming from COVID-19 is expected in mobility segment over the next two years as consumers move to slow travel with personal versus public andor shared transport likely to shape future demand for passeng...

Afghan forces besiege prison seized by Islamic State fighters

Afghan security forces laid siege to a prison seized by Islamic State fighters in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday, with at least 24 people killed after the militants overnight assault led to a mass jailbreak. After detonating a car ...

John Hume, who worked to end N Ireland violence, dies at 83

Politician John Hume, who won Nobel Peace Prize for work to end violence in his native Northern Ireland, has died, his family said Monday. He was 83 and has suffered from ill health for a number of years. The Catholic leader of the moderate...

Welspun Corp bags Rs 1,000 cr orders

Welspun Corp Ltd on Monday said it has bagged multiple pipe supply orders worth about Rs 1,000 crore. The orders totalling 106 kilo metric tonnes KMT have been placed from customers in the US, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia KSA and India, among ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020