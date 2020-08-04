Left Menu
Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 10 receive ONCE Foundation accessibility seal

Samsung Galaxy S20 (Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra) and the Galaxy Note 10 provide accessibility features for people with zero and partial vision, zero and partial hearing, moderate and severe manipulation difficulties, difficulty seeing colors and speech difficulties.

04-08-2020
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung Electronics Iberia S.A.U on Tuesday announced that its entire Galaxy S20 family and the Galaxy Note10 have been certified by the ONCE Foundation of Spain as providing accessibility features to as much of the population as possible.

The South Korean technology giant said that it is the first manufacturer to receive the Amovil seal which is part of a project developed by the ONCE Foundation in partnership with universal accessibility consultancy ILUNION Tecnología y Accesibilidad. Samsung attributed the achievement to the close partnership between Samsung and the ONCE Foundation.

Samsung Galaxy S20 (Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra) and the Galaxy Note 10 provide accessibility features for people with zero and partial vision, zero and partial hearing, moderate, and severe manipulation difficulties, difficulty seeing colors and speech difficulties. The S20 lineup incorporates a comprehensive accessibility menu to help users quickly and easily find the features they're looking for and an option to activate accessibility functions like the screen reader when the device is turned on for the first time.

"This certification has been established to meet the demands of the many institutions that want to know if the technology they purchase is responsible or not. Samsung is well-aware of how important it is to ensure that its devices are accessible to as much of the population as possible," said Jesús Hernández, head of Universal Accessibility and Innovation at the ONCE Foundation.

Samsung said it is committed to promoting inclusive technological progress so that all its products are accessible to as many people as possible, especially people with disabilities.

