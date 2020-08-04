Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft to launch xCloud game streaming on Sep 15

Tech giant Microsoft will roll off its game streaming service, known as Project xCloud on September 15 exclusively on Android devices.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:20 IST
Microsoft to launch xCloud game streaming on Sep 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Microsoft will roll off its game streaming service, known as Project xCloud on September 15 exclusively on Android devices. The Project xCloud priced at USD 14.99 per month will have more than 100 games available on Android tablets and phones.

"It's our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices, but we have nothing further to share at this time regarding iOS," the Verge quoted Microsoft spokesperson in a statement as saying. According to the Verge, game streaming service is set to be launched in 22 countries next month, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj invited for bhoomi puja of Ram temple

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj has been invited to take part in the foundation laying ceremony for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has sent an official invitation to the minister for th...

One Army, 4 CAPF jawans among 61 new COVID-19 cases in HP, tally now 2,880

Sixty-one people, including four Central Armed Police Forces CAPF personnel, one Army jawan and a lab technician at a medical college tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, raising the states virus count to 2,880 on Tuesday, offi...

North Delhi mayor holds 'hawan' for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Senior BJP leader and North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday started a 24-hour hawan ahead of the bhoomi pujan for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prakash, who held the ceremony at the official mayors residence on Lancers Road in Timarpur area...

Officials: Laptops for Alabama schools seized by US agency

More than 4,000 new laptop computers bound for an Alabama school district are being held by customs due to human rights concerns, weeks before the school year is set to begin with increased online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020