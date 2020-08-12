Left Menu
Realme C15 with 6000mAh battery, quad-camera to launch on Aug 18

According to the most recent information, the Realme C15 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

12-08-2020
Image Credit: Twitter

Realme is gearing up to add two new smartphones to the C series, namely Realme C15 and Realme C12, that come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, the company announced on Wednesday.

In a tweet from its official Twitter handle, Realme revealed that both the C-series smartphones will be launched on August 18 at 12:30 PM IST via an online event. The launch will be live-streamed on the company's official social media accounts and Youtube channel.

Realme C15: Specifications

As for the specifications, the Realme C15 packs a 6,000mAh battery that charges 25 percent in 30 minutes via 18W Quick charge. Apart from the battery, the device features a square camera module (quad-camera) and a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. According to the most recent information, the Realme C15 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

The Realme C15 was earlier launched in Indonesia in Seagull Silver, Marine Blue color options and has three memory variants- 3GB + 64GB priced at IDR 1,999,000 (approx. INR 10,200), 4GB + 64GB priced at IDR 2,199,000 (approx. INR 11,100) and 4GB RAM + 128GB priced at IDR 2,499,000 (approx. INR 12,600).

The Realme C15 boasts a 6.5-inch HD + LCD Multi-Touch Display with an 88.7 percent screen ratio. The AI Quad camera array includes a 13MP primary shooter with 4x Digital Zoom, an 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens, and a pair of 2MP lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Timelapse, HDR, and Portrait Mode.

The device runs realme UI based on Android 10. Network and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth 5.0; GPS; 3-card slot; Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Coming to the Realme C12, the company has already confirmed a 6,000mAh battery with no information on other specifications and features. However, recent leaks and rumors suggest that the device will adopt MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

