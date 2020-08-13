No plans: Xiaomi spokesperson on Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra global launch

Marking its 10th anniversary, Xiaomi, earlier this week, launched a range of innovative products including Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition, the world's first mass-produced transparent TV and two flagship smartphones- the Mi 10 Ultra and the Redmi K30 Ultra in China.

Excited Xiaomi fans all over the world questioned whether these amazing products will be launched across global markets including in India. Responding to the queries, Daniel D, Senior Product Marketing Manager, and Global Spokesperson for Xiaomi tweeted Wednesday that there are no plans as yet to launch these products in global markets.

Lots of questions coming in about yesterday's @xiaomi launch, #1 being whether we'll be launching these incredible products across our global markets. For the moment, we don't have plans for official global channels, but stay tuned for future news! pic.twitter.com/mMtdanB7zf — Daniel D (@Daniel_in_HD) August 12, 2020

This announcement left a major chunk of Xiaomi fans disappointed and angry as they were eagerly waiting for the global launch of the Mi 10 Ultra and the Redmi K30 Ultra. Here is how they reacted to the tweet.

Why show launch to the other country if only for china market. So freakin sad. As i saw k30 ultra on launch. I know i will buy it. And now xiaomi destroy it own fan with this kind situation. What a shame xiaomi — Lufias Samad (@cruzzert) August 13, 2020

If that's the case don't launch anything in other countries, it's like the main courses are fed to China and the leftovers are thrown for global — TheMob16 ™ (@MuzammilParkar1) August 12, 2020

Hey Daniel you aren't getting the heat this K30 ULTRA has created in the Indian as well as global markets.... You should definitely consider it to launch in other markets to...! #JustAMiFan #WeWantK30Ultra — Ajay Kr Thakur (@Ajay_Kr_Thakur) August 12, 2020

I'd urge you to release the Mi Note 10 Ultra in the EU as it's a superior alternative to the Samsung Note 20 that ships with a Exynos chipset here. — Thijs Koetsier (@NLthijs) August 12, 2020

You know what.. if you don't want to make in available in the global market.. you should keep the lauch in China only. You shouldn't promote it in Global. !! A true consumer feedback. Xiaomi just keeps on tauting products !! We want all these products in India' too.. 😓😓 — Shakti Tulshyan (@Shakti_Tulshyan) August 12, 2020

As for the specifications, the Mi 10 Ultra features 6.67-inch OLED TrueColor curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 48MP quad rear camera with 120x AI super zoom, and triple fast-charging system (wired, wireless and reverse wireless).

The Redmi K30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor, 64MP quad-camera, and 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.