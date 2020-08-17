OnePlus 8 Series gets August 2020 Android Security Patch

The OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8/8 Pro, has started receiving the August 2020 Android Security Patch in India and Europe. The update will soon be rolled out in North America (NA) too with the following version numbers:

India: Oxygen OS 10.5.11.IN21DA (OnePlus 8) and Oxygen OS 10.5.13.IN11DA (OnePlus 8 Pro)

Europe: Oxygen OS 10.5.10.IN21BA (OnePlus 8) and Oxygen OS 10.5.12.IN11BA (OnePlus 8 Pro)

North America: Oxygen OS 10.5.12.IN21AA (OnePlus 8) and Oxygen OS 10.5.13.IN11AA​ (OnePlus 8 Pro)

The OTA is incremental in nature, meaning it has reached a small percentage of users and will take a few more days to reach your device. The latest update brings a couple of improvements and bug fixes including for the ambient display. Here's the complete changelog for both the flagship smartphones:

Changelog

System

Fixed the overlapping character display issue with Ambient display

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.08

Camera

Optimized shooting effect with the front camera

Note: Changelog is same for both the devices

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 120 Hz Fluid Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G support, 48MP quad-camera with Sony IMX689 sensor, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE storage and 30W Wireless Charging. It is priced starting Rs 54,999 in India and has three color options- Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black.

The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, includes features like sleek curved design, 90 Hz Fluid Display, Snapdragon 865 with 5G, up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE storage, 48 MP Triple Camera with Sony IMX586 sensor and 4300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging. It is priced starting Rs 44,999 and is available in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black color options.