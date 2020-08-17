Left Menu
Moto E7 Plus key specs surface online; could adopt Snapdragon 460 SoC

Earlier this month, the Moto E7 Plus was spotted on Geekbench which confirms Android 10 OS and a 1.80GHz octa-core processor from Qualcomm.

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

The Moto E7 Plus, Motorola's upcoming (rumored) budget phone, and the successor to the Moto E6 Plus is expected to come with Snapdragon 460 SoC, as per the latest leaks.

Popular phone leaker Evan Blass has reportedly shared a poster on Twitter according to which the Moto E7 Plus will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. According to the poster, the upcoming phone will also feature a 48-megapixel dual camera array with Night Vision and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform was announced back in January 2020 and it is based on the 11nm process technology. It promises to deliver significant boosts in 4G connectivity, AI and camera improvements, and a 2x increased overall system performance as compared to the previous generation.

Earlier this month, the Moto E7 Plus was spotted on Geekbench which confirms Android 10 OS and a 1.80GHz octa-core processor from Qualcomm. The phone is rumored to come with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera, a fingerprint sensor mounted on the iconic Motorola logo on the rear panel, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Talking about its predecessor, the Moto E6 Plus features a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision display, MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, a 13 MP dual rear camera system, an 8 MP selfie cam and a 3000 mAh battery. Given that the Moto E6 Plus was launched in September 2019, it is expected that the Moto E7 Plus will also launch around September 2020.

