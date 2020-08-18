Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dimensity 800U chipset to drive mass market 5G smartphones: MediaTek

The new 5G chipset supports 120Hz FHD+ displays (max. 2520 x 1080-px) and HDR10+ for ultra-fast responsiveness and enhanced visual quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hsinchu | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:38 IST
Dimensity 800U chipset to drive mass market 5G smartphones: MediaTek
The Dimensity 800U is an octa-core chipset built on the 7nm process and consists of a two Arm Cortex-A76 cores with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. Image Credit: MediaTek

HIGHLIGHT

  • octa-core CPU
  • 5G+5G DSDS
  • LPDDR4x RAM
  • 120Hz FullHD+ Displays
  • up to 64MP main camera sensors
  • Multiple Voice Assistants

MediaTek on Tuesday introduced a new member to the Dimensity SoC family, the Dimensity 800U, to accelerate the rollout of the next-generation 5G technology and enhance smartphone experiences with advanced connectivity features and multi-core high performance.

The Dimensity 800U is an octa-core chipset built on the 7nm process and consists of a two Arm Cortex-A76 cores with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The chipset features Arm Mali-G57 GPU, an independent AI processing unit (APU), LPDDR4x RAM, and next-gen UFS 2.2-class storage.

In addition to supporting sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks, the 5G modem in MediaTek's Dimensity 800U SoC also supports 5G+5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA). For enabling extended battery life of mobile devices, there is a MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology that helps manage the modem's operating mode based on the network environment and data transmission quality.

MediaTek's Dimensity 800U brings cutting-edge, next-gen technology to the Dimensity SoC series, bringing MediaTek's advanced 5G, imaging and multimedia technologies to high-performance 5G smartphones that deliver incredible 5G experiences

Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit

The new 5G chipset supports 120Hz FHD+ displays (max. 2520 x 1080-px) and HDR10+ for ultra-fast responsiveness and enhanced visual quality. It enables up to 64MP main sensors and quad camera capabilities with AI enhancing functions. Other notable features include support for voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction technology, 4K video encoding and playback at 30FPS, Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS / QZSS L1+ L5.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

IDBI Bank gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 11,000 cr

IDBI Bank on Tuesday said it has received shareholders approval to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore by issuing shares through various modes. The decision was taken at the banks annual general meeting that took place on August 17, 2020, through a...

Ishant Sharma among 29 recommended for Arjuna Award

India pacer Ishant Sharma was on Tuesday named in a 29-strong list of athletes recommended for this years Arjuna award by the sports ministrys selection committee. Male recurve archer Atanu Das, womens hockey team player Deepika Thakur, cri...

Radical left takeover of Joe Biden is complete, says Trump Campaign

US President Donald Trumps election campaign has described the Democratic National Convention as a Hollywood-produced infomercial that fails to hide the radical-leftist takeover of presumptive nominee Joe Biden. At the four-day Democratic N...

Continue with welfare initiatives for orphans in Delhi: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court asked the AAP government on Tuesday to continue with welfare initiatives for orphan children in the national capital including admitting them to private and public schools. The direction by a bench of Chief Justice D N ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020