Dimensity 800U chipset to drive mass market 5G smartphones: MediaTek

MediaTek on Tuesday introduced a new member to the Dimensity SoC family, the Dimensity 800U, to accelerate the rollout of the next-generation 5G technology and enhance smartphone experiences with advanced connectivity features and multi-core high performance.

The Dimensity 800U is an octa-core chipset built on the 7nm process and consists of a two Arm Cortex-A76 cores with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The chipset features Arm Mali-G57 GPU, an independent AI processing unit (APU), LPDDR4x RAM, and next-gen UFS 2.2-class storage.

In addition to supporting sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks, the 5G modem in MediaTek's Dimensity 800U SoC also supports 5G+5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA). For enabling extended battery life of mobile devices, there is a MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology that helps manage the modem's operating mode based on the network environment and data transmission quality.

MediaTek's Dimensity 800U brings cutting-edge, next-gen technology to the Dimensity SoC series, bringing MediaTek's advanced 5G, imaging and multimedia technologies to high-performance 5G smartphones that deliver incredible 5G experiences Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit

The new 5G chipset supports 120Hz FHD+ displays (max. 2520 x 1080-px) and HDR10+ for ultra-fast responsiveness and enhanced visual quality. It enables up to 64MP main sensors and quad camera capabilities with AI enhancing functions. Other notable features include support for voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction technology, 4K video encoding and playback at 30FPS, Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS / QZSS L1+ L5.