Netflix tests 'shuffle' button on the homepage

Netflix is planning to bring a shuffle feature to its collection of streaming movies and TV shows, which will play titles randomly selected by the streaming service. The company has been running this test since July.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:22 IST
Logo of Netflix. Image Credit: ANI

Netflix is planning to bring a shuffle feature to its collection of streaming movies and TV shows, which will play titles randomly selected by the streaming service. The company has been running this test since July. The feature is being tested to help the viewers in selecting content to watch over Netflix.

According to The Verge, the video streaming platform is already testing a few potential ways the feature might look, including the "Play Something" variant. "But it sounds like it's not just an experiment: The hope is to absolutely productize something," a spokesperson told Variety. The company told to The Verge that it's only available so far on 'TV devices.' The feature has been added by Netflix and it will line up some stuff for the user based on his/her previous watches, watchlist and interests.

TechCrunch also has spotted the test first; as it points out, Netflix previously tested a feature that would show the user a random episode of a specific TV series. "We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time - and only make them broadly available if people find them useful," a Netflix representative told The Verge. (ANI)

