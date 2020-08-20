Keep scrolling! Instagram adds 'suggested posts' feature to Feed

Facebook-owned photo and video sharing platform Instagram has rolled out 'Suggested Posts', a new feature that offers suggestions to view posts from the accounts that you don't follow.

The suggestions, according to Instagram, will be relevant to your interests and they will appear when you have seen all the most recent posts from the people you follow.

"When scrolling through Feed, you may see Suggested Posts after you've seen all the most recent posts from accounts you follow. These suggestions are based on posts from accounts like the ones you follow and posts similar to the ones you like or save," Instagram wrote on the Help Centre page.

Until now, Instagram notified users when they had scrolled through all new posts from the past two days by displaying a "You're All Caught Up" message.

It is to be noted that Instagrammers can not hide Suggested Posts which means they will have to keep scrolling through the unending feed. However, they can explore previous posts by tapping the 'View Older Posts' option, just below the "You're All Caught Up" message.

Users can submit their feedback regarding the new feature to Instagram. If you aren't interested in a post appearing in suggestions, then simply click on the menu button (three dots) above the post and tap 'Not Interested'. This response will be reflected in future suggestions on your feed, according to the Instagram Help Centre.