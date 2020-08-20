Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ndabeni-Abrahams unveils programme to provide rural youth laptops, internet connectivity

The public-private partnership between mobile operator MTN and the department has been working with various municipalities and community youth centres to ensure that the project is a success.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:12 IST
Ndabeni-Abrahams unveils programme to provide rural youth laptops, internet connectivity
The Minister hopes that this partnership will improve the gateway to information and technology for remote and rural communities. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, has unveiled a programme to empower youth from the remote areas of the country by giving out laptops with internet connectivity.

The public-private partnership between mobile operator MTN and the department has been working with various municipalities and community youth centres to ensure that the project is a success.

"There is a growing need to build capacity around the skills of the future and contribute towards the digital economy.

"This is a perfect opportunity for communities to get exposure to opportunities available in the sector. We are looking forward to growing this initiative. This growth can only be achieved through private and public partnership," Ndabeni-Abrahams said on Thursday.

The Minister hopes that this partnership will improve the gateway to information and technology for remote and rural communities.

She said the next step is to explore making available online short courses that can improve skills and livelihoods.

Ndabeni-Abrahams has also donated tablets to traditional leaders represented by the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) at the MTN headquarters in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister, Obed Bapela, NHTL Chairperson Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu and his deputy Inkosikazi Nomandla Mhlauli received the tablets.

The Minister thanked MTN for offering the mobile devices to traditional leaders to help them access information, which is at the heart of the department's mandate.

"The devices will enable them to benefit from the department's SA Connect Programme, which seeks to roll out broadband connectivity across all underserviced areas in the country," the Minister said.

The handover follows the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies and the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to facilitate the rapid deployment of electronic communications and facilities within municipalities across the country.

Ndabeni–Abrahams said broadband has the potential to transform rural economies.

"It can overcome many of the challenges of distance and isolation. It can be immensely empowering. Broadband provides them with information, access and choice."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Season's heaviest rain in Noida; road caves in Gurgaon too

A road patch in Gurgaon caved in on Thursday, while ankle-deep water submerged the collectorate compound of Gautam Buddh Nagar after heavy rains over two day. Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh recorded its heaviest spell of rainf...

BPSL: ED raids resolution professional, former director for alleged illegal conduct

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has raided the premises of a resolution professional and a former director of debt-ridden BPSL after it found some clandestine clearances were taking place from the companys plant in Odisha. T...

IIFL launches next phase of green affordable housing

IIFL Home Finance on Thursday announced the launch of the sixth edition of Kutumb initiative that focuses on promoting green affordable housing. Green Affordable Housing has Asian Development Bank, German Agency for International Cooperatio...

Britain removes Portugal from quarantine list, adds Austria and Croatia

Britain removed Portugal from its COVID-19 quarantine list on Thursday, but said rising infections elsewhere meant travellers arriving from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.Transport ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020