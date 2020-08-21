Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia C3 may soon come to India: Price and Specs

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:35 IST
Nokia C3 may soon come to India: Price and Specs

HIGHLIGHT

  • 5.99-inch HD+ display
  • 3,040mAh battery
  • Octa-core processor
  • Rear Fingerprint sensor

Nokia C3, the budget-friendly smartphone which was recently unveiled in China may soon make its entry in India too. This is according to a marketing poster highlighting the key specifications of the phone which was shared by NokiaPowerUser.

According to the poster, the phone will come with a one-year replacement guarantee. The phone has two color variants- Nordic blue and sand gold and carries a price tag of CNY 699 (Rs 7,500) in China for the only 3GB+32GB storage model.

Nokia C3: Specifications

The Nokia C3 features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device adopts a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and runs Android 10 OS. It offers 32GB storage space which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

For photography, there is an 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. The entry-level phone is equipped with a 3,040 mAh battery that Nokia claims will last up to 16 days and offer 50 hours of talk time in 2G, 23 hours in 3G, and 22 hours in 4G.

Network and connectivity options onboard the Nokia C3 include- 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n;Bluetooth v4.2;GPS/AGPS, micro USB port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Apple leads global smartwatch market in H1 2020; followed by Garmin, Huawei

Apple continues to enjoy the lions share of the global smartwatch market revenue with 51.4 percent share in the first half of 2020, despite COVID-19 induced economic disruptions.According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, the g...

Skidding Rockies visit surging Dodgers

The best team in baseball will get back on its own turf Friday when the Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series against the struggling Colorado Rockies. Less than two weeks ago, the Rockies-Dodgers series was lining up as a matchup bet...

Equity indices close over 0.5 pc higher, NTPC and Power Grid top gainers

Equity benchmark indices gained over half percent on Friday mirroring trends in Asian markets after overnight gains on Wall Street. The BSE SP Sensex closed 214 points or 0.56 percent higher at 38,435 while the Nifty 50 gained by 59 points ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New, milder, virus variant foundResearchers in Singapore have discovered a new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus that causes milder infections, a study published in The Lancet me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020