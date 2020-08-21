Nokia C3 may soon come to India: Price and Specs

HIGHLIGHT 5.99-inch HD+ display

3,040mAh battery

Octa-core processor

Rear Fingerprint sensor

Nokia C3, the budget-friendly smartphone which was recently unveiled in China may soon make its entry in India too. This is according to a marketing poster highlighting the key specifications of the phone which was shared by NokiaPowerUser.

According to the poster, the phone will come with a one-year replacement guarantee. The phone has two color variants- Nordic blue and sand gold and carries a price tag of CNY 699 (Rs 7,500) in China for the only 3GB+32GB storage model.

Nokia C3: Specifications

The Nokia C3 features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device adopts a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and runs Android 10 OS. It offers 32GB storage space which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

For photography, there is an 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. The entry-level phone is equipped with a 3,040 mAh battery that Nokia claims will last up to 16 days and offer 50 hours of talk time in 2G, 23 hours in 3G, and 22 hours in 4G.

Network and connectivity options onboard the Nokia C3 include- 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n;Bluetooth v4.2;GPS/AGPS, micro USB port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.