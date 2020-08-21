Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung's Galaxy S20 to get Note 20 features with new One UI update

Tech giant Samsung on Friday announced that it is rolling out the latest version of Samsung's One UI software for the Galaxy S20.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:21 IST
Samsung's Galaxy S20 to get Note 20 features with new One UI update
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Samsung on Friday announced that it is rolling out the latest version of Samsung's One UI software for the Galaxy S20. According to The Verge, the software was announced by the company earlier this month along with the Galaxy Note 20.

One UI 2.5 comes with several Galaxy Note 20's features to the S20 lineup, reported The Verge. The most interesting feature happens to be that of the Wireless DeX which allows users to mirror their phone screens to compatible television systems which can then be used as a touchpad. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

DK Shivkumar writes to Police Commissioner in connection to alleged phone tapping

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar on Friday wrote to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant alleging tapping of his phone. He asked Pant to investigate the matter. This has come after Shivkumar accused the state government of the same...

Dont judge TN law & order by isolated incidents, will not tolerate rowdyism: CM

Maintaining that Tamil Nadus law and order situation is managed well compared to several states in the country, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked his political detractors not to come to conclusions by judging isolated incidents. Justifying...

Irish minister quits for "damaging national effort" on COVID-19

Irelands agriculture minister resigned on Friday after he said he had damaged the national effort in fighting COVID-19 by attending a social event that could have breached health regulations. Dara Calleary was among more than 80 guests at a...

Economic slump but government planning to spend resources on image correction, alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the central government was planning to spend taxpayers money on image correction even as the country faces economic slump and unemployment. He said in a tweet that the country was also fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020