Realme C12 first sale at 12 PM on Flipkart today: Know price and offers

The massive 6,000mAh battery on the Realme C12, as the company claims, offers a standby time of up to 57 days and supports reverse charging too. Further, there is a Super Power Saving Mode that lets users select six common apps and use basic features when the battery level goes down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:49 IST
HIGHLIGHT

  • 6.5-inch HD+ display
  • 13MP AI Triple rear camera
  • Android 10
  • 6000 mAh battery
  • Reverse Charging

The Realme C12 will go on its first-ever sale at 12 noon on Flipkart and realme.com in India today. The latest C-series phone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the only 3GB+32GB storage model and comes in Power Silver and Power Blue color options.

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent Instant Discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards, a 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and No cost EMI starting from Rs 1,000 per month. On the purchase of Realme C12, buyers will also get Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000 and Mobikwik cashback offer.

Realme C12: Specifications

The Realme C12 has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Mini-drop display with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. For quick unlocking, the device comes with a Face Unlock feature and a fingerprint reader on the rear panel.

C12 adopts a 12nm MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core gaming processor and HyperEngine technology for the ultimate gaming experience. It comes with 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The massive 6,000mAh battery, as the company claims, offers a standby time of up to 57 days and supports reverse charging too. Further, there is a Super Power Saving Mode that lets users select six common apps and use basic features when the battery level goes down.

The AI triple rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel main lens with PDAF and 4x digital zoom, a 2-megapixel B&W Portrait Lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports HDR, slo-mo, 1080p video recording, Timelapse, Super Nightscape mode, Ultra Macro Mode, and other features. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera that supports AI Beauty and AI Portrait mode.

Network and connectivity option onboard the Realme C12 include 4G VOLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, A-GPS, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

