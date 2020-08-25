Left Menu
Oppo A53, Powerbank 2 launched in India: Price, launch offers and more

The 10,000mAh Oppo Powerbank 2 supports 18W fast charging and low-current charging mode. Further, on purchasing the Oppo A53, customers will get a discount of Rs 400 on Powerbank 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:44 IST
HIGHLIGHT

  • 90Hz punch-hole display
  • 16MP selfie camera
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 18W fast-charge

The Oppo A53 with a 90Hz punch-hole display was launched alongside the Oppo Powerbank 2 in India today. Starting today, the phone can be purchased in Fairy White, Electric Black, and Fancy Blue color options via Flipkart and Oppo's official website.

A53 is available in two memory variants - 4GB+64GB model and 6GB+128GB model priced at Rs 12,990 and Rs 15,490, respectively. Launch offers include 10% Instant Discount on SBI Debit and Credit cards, and no-cost EMI starting from Rs 2,165 per month. Further, on purchasing the Oppo A53, customers will get a discount of Rs 400 on Powerbank 2.

Oppo A53 Specifications

The all-new Oppo A53 boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 89.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is equipped with 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor along with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS2.1 storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 OS.

There is a triple camera setup for capturing photos and videos. It includes a 13-megapixel main shooter with support for 6x digital zoom, assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The left-aligned single punch-hole cutout houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera that supports up to 4,624 x 3,468 resolution.

The Oppo A53 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and Super Power Saving Mode. For network and connectivity, it supports 4G VoLTE/LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also features a dual stereo speaker and Dirac's automatic audio optimization.

Oppo Powerbank 2

<a"" width="750" height="480" />

The 10,000mAh Oppo Powerbank 2 supports 18W fast charging and low-current charging mode. It comes with dual-connector cable (Micro-USB and USB-C), making it compatible with different devices. Oppo claims that the power bank comes with 12-factor safety assurance that protects devices against overheating, input under-voltage, thermal shutdown and output overcurrent, among other issues.

Priced Rs 1,299, the powerbank is also available for purchase in White and Black color options via Flipkart.

