YouTube permanently bans creator LeafyIsHere

Online video-sharing platform Youtube has banned creator Calvin Lee Vail, better known as LeafyIsHere for repeatedly breaching the company's harassment policies. According to the Verge, Vail has a history of making videos that include offensive comments about other creators on the site.

"We have strict policies that prohibit harassment on YouTube, and we remove content that violates our policies when flagged to our attention," the Verge quoted a YouTube spokesperson as saying. "Channels that repeatedly violate our policies will be terminated," the spokesperson added while confirming that Vail's ban is permanent

The channel was terminated because it amassed at least three violations of the company's harassment policy over the last 3 months.