Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 08:50 IST
Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface
Image Credit: Pxhere

Google on Tuesday announced the launch of a new version of the AdSense reporting page with a user-friendly interface and mobile-optimization. The search giant says that it will enable publishers to analyze their monetization performance, audience, and content with actionable insights, making it easier for them to grow businesses.

The new Adsense reporting is being rolled out in phases so it will take a week or two before everyone receives the update. Users will automatically be opted in the new reporting experience once the account is updated whilst having the ability to switch between the old and the new reports.

With the new AdSense reporting page, you will experience:

  • A redesigned interface that will make it easier for you to select date ranges, filters, breakdowns, among other tools. There is also a new metrics picker which replaces metric families
  • Charts are more closely integrated with the table and you can display each data series on a chart with a single click
  • Mobile optimization provides the same improvements on desktop and mobile devices
  • A more supportive interface with more in-product help to provide explanations of metrics

Google said it is limiting reporting data to three years for all AdSense products including Adsense for content, AdSense for search, among others, and removing YouTube and AdMob data from AdSense reports. The old reporting page will be retired in September and the API will be upgraded in 2021 with more parameters and signals.

