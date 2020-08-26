Facebook app now has a Shop section for online shopping

Facebook has launched Facebook Shop, a new place within the Facebook app to make online shopping easier for people whilst also empowering businesses by providing them the necessary tools to connect with customers and sell their products online. The social networking giant is testing the new feature in the United States.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the shift to online shopping has rapidly accelerated, with an estimated 85% of people worldwide now shopping online. We want to make shopping easier for people and empower anyone, from an entrepreneur to the largest brand, to use our apps to connect with customers and grow their business. That's why we're creating new ways for people to shop on our apps and providing tools to help businesses sell online," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

With Facebook Shops, eligible businesses can build a single online store that customers can access on both Facebook and Instagram. In addition, the platform provides businesses with a number of features including new design layouts for showcasing their products, real-time preview of collections, automatic shop creating for new sellers, and new insights in Commerce Manager.

Customers can directly connect with businesses through Messenger, WhatsApp, or Instagram Direct using the new 'Message' button.

Checkout on Instagram

Further, in the coming weeks, Facebook is expanding checkout on Instagram to all eligible businesses and creator accounts in the U.S. In view of the current economic crisis, the company is also waiving selling fees for businesses through the end of the year to reduce the cost of doing business online.

Live Shopping

Facebook said it has also been testing the Live Shopping feature on both Facebook and Instagram where people can shop in real-time. Now, using Facebook Live Shopping, businesses can easily showcase their products and sell directly in a live video. Also, Instagram Live Shopping is now available to all businesses and creators using checkout in the US.