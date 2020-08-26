Poco X3 official renders, key specs leaked ahead of official unveiling

Official renders and key specifications of the rumored Poco X3, the successor to the Poco X2 have surfaced online ahead of the official launch which is expected to take place on September 8.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal shared the renders and specifications of the upcoming phone, citing MIUI Turkiye as the source of information. According to the leaked renders, the Poco X3 has a raised quad-camera setup with "64MP AI super camera" written on the circular module. On the front, the phone features a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Poco X3 Official Looking Renders and Specs have been leaked!-September 8 launch-Snapdragon 732-6.67" 120hz Display, 240Hz Touch Latency-5160 mAH Battery-33W Fast Charging-64MP Main Quad Camera-20MP Front CameraThoughts?#POCO #POCOX3Source: https://t.co/0RWgdd11Zf pic.twitter.com/acb0vMEYwW — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 26, 2020

As for the specifications, the Poco X3 is said to come with a 6.67-inch display with a 120hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 chipset coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. The phone will feature a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie camera. Further, the upcoming phone is said to pack a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

There are reports that the Poco X3 will feature an AMOLED display and run MIUI 12 on top of Android 10. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.