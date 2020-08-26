Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poco X3 official renders, key specs leaked ahead of official unveiling

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:17 IST
Poco X3 official renders, key specs leaked ahead of official unveiling
Image Credit: MIUI Turkiye

Official renders and key specifications of the rumored Poco X3, the successor to the Poco X2 have surfaced online ahead of the official launch which is expected to take place on September 8.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal shared the renders and specifications of the upcoming phone, citing MIUI Turkiye as the source of information. According to the leaked renders, the Poco X3 has a raised quad-camera setup with "64MP AI super camera" written on the circular module. On the front, the phone features a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

As for the specifications, the Poco X3 is said to come with a 6.67-inch display with a 120hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 chipset coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. The phone will feature a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie camera. Further, the upcoming phone is said to pack a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

There are reports that the Poco X3 will feature an AMOLED display and run MIUI 12 on top of Android 10. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CCI approves Carlyle Group's stake acquisition in Airtel's data centre business

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday said it has approved acquisition of compulsorily convertible preference shares and equity shares in Airtels data centre business, Nxtra Data, by Carlyle Groups Comfort Investments II. The...

Seers seek Bharat Ratna for late VHP leader Ashok Singhal

A seers body here on Wednesday demanded that the countrys highest civilian award Bharat Ratna be conferred on the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal for his contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad made t...

Davos meeting delayed to summer 2021 on COVID-19 fears - WEF

The 2021 Davos World Economic Forum WEF summit of business leaders and politicians has been called off for January due to the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers planning to reschedule the event to sometime early next summer. The advice f...

U.S. targets Chinese individuals, firms amid South China Sea dispute

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted a number of individuals it said were part of construction and military actions related to disputed islands in the South China Sea.The U.S. Commerce Department said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020