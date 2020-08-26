Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korean hackers ramp up bank heists -U.S. government cyber alert

North Korean hackers are tapping into banks around the globe to make fraudulent money transfers and cause ATMs to spit out cash, the U.S. government warned on Wednesday. A technical cybersecurity alert jointly written by four different federal agencies, including the Treasury Department and FBI, said there had been a resurgence in financially motivated hacking efforts by the North Korean regime this year after a lull in activity.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:33 IST
North Korean hackers ramp up bank heists -U.S. government cyber alert
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

North Korean hackers are tapping into banks around the globe to make fraudulent money transfers and cause ATMs to spit out cash, the U.S. government warned on Wednesday.

A technical cybersecurity alert jointly written by four different federal agencies, including the Treasury Department and FBI, said there had been a resurgence in financially motivated hacking efforts by the North Korean regime this year after a lull in activity. "Since February 2020, North Korea has resumed targeting banks in multiple countries to initiate fraudulent international money transfers and ATM cash outs," the warning reads.

U.S. law enforcement titled the hacking campaign "Fast Cash" and blamed North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau, a spy agency, for it. They described the operation as going on since at least 2016 but ramping up in sophistication and volume recently. Over the last several years, North Korea has been blamed by U.S. authorities and private sector cybersecurity companies for hacking numerous banks in Asia, South America and Africa.

"North Korean cyber actors have demonstrated an imaginative knack for adjusting their tactics to exploit the financial sector as well as any other sector through illicit cyber operations," Bryan Ware, a senior cybersecurity official at the U.S. Homeland Security Department, said in a prepared statement. Cybersecurity experts and foreign policy analysts have said these types of hacking operations are conducted to help fund the North Korean government, which is cash-strapped due to expansive sanctions continuously placed on it by the U.S. and other western countries.

"The continued attacks are proof of the reliance the regime has on these funds, along with being a testament to their technical ability and determination," said Vikram Thakur, a technical director for U.S. cybersecurity firm Symantec.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

12,918 idols immersed in Mumbai on 5th day of Ganesh festival

Over 12,900 Ganapatiidols were immersed in water bodies at different locations in the city on Wednesday on the fifth day of the 10-day-long Ganesh festival, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC. The civic body said of the 12,918 ...

Dutch foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok met Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, saying he would discuss topics ranging from trade ties to concerns about human rights violations in China and the contentious national security law for Hon...

Lawyer among three held for robberies in Madurai

Madurai police on Wednesday arrested three persons including a woman lawyer in connection with a series of robberies. The police have recovered more than 10 mobile phones, 15 sovereigns of gold, and some weapons from their possession. Accor...

Congress should aim for unity within before talking with other parties: Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at Congress over Sonia Gandhis virtual meeting with opposition chief ministers and said the opposition party should first aim for unity in its own cadres before talking with other parties. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020